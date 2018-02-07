Calicut University results: Degree 1st semester scores released at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University. (Photo grabbed from the official website) Calicut University. (Photo grabbed from the official website)

Calicut University results: The results of first semester degree exams (regular, supplementary and improvement) have been released by the Calicut University. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

Results have been declared for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B Sc) and Afsal Ul Ulama. Candidates can also check it at universityofcalicut.info. The exams were held in June 2017 and November 2016. Results have also been published for MA Islamic studies and BTech third semester.

Calicut University degree 1st sem results, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website – universityofcalicut.info

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ link

Step 3: Select the relevant course

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

