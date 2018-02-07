Calicut University results: Degree 1st semester scores released at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University results: The results of first semester degree exams (regular, supplementary and improvement) have been released by the Calicut University. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.
Results have been declared for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B Sc) and Afsal Ul Ulama. Candidates can also check it at universityofcalicut.info. The exams were held in June 2017 and November 2016. Results have also been published for MA Islamic studies and BTech third semester.
Calicut University degree 1st sem results, steps to check scores
Step 1: Log on to the official website – universityofcalicut.info
Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ link
Step 3: Select the relevant course
Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App