Calicut University CU Degree first allotment 2017 results declared at cuonline.ac.in and Ugcap.Uoc.Ac

CU First Allotment 2017: Thousands of candidates applied for admission in the Calicut University : Thousands of candidates applied for admission in the Calicut University

The Calicut University’s (CU) has published the first degree allotment 2017 list on the official websites – cuonline.ac.in and Ugcap.Uoc.Ac. Last week the trial list was announced where the students get a chance to see whether they will score on the merit list. In the first allotment, the students get the seat allocated as per their preference and marks. The online registrations for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) were submitted from May 20 to June 2. Last year, the results of CU’s degree trial allotment were released on June 18.

The University offers nearly 33000 seats for various undergraduate programmes. Read | Calicut University: What to do after trial allotment? Click here

CU First Allotment 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Go to the ‘UG CAP 2017’ link

Step 3: You will be required to enter your roll number and CAPTCHA ID

Step 4: The result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check and save the result

The first allotment process will include the following steps:

— Check seat matrix and priority order from the official website.

— On seat confirmation, pay the requisite fee.

— Cancel the remaining options provided, if satisfied with the allotted seat.

— Report to the allotted college with required documents.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd