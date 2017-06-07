Latest News
  • Calicut University CU Degree trial allotment 2017 results released at cuonline.ac.in and Ugcap.Uoc.Ac

CU First Allotment 2017: The online registrations for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) were submitted from May 20 to June 2. Last year, the results of CU’s degree trial allotment were released on June 18.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2017 11:43 am
CU First Allotment 2017: The Calicut University’s (CU) has published the trial allotment 2017  today. The students can check the result on the official websites – cuonline.ac.in and Ugcap.Uoc.Ac.In by following the steps written below. The online registrations for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) were submitted from May 20 to June 2. Last year, the results of CU’s degree trial allotment were released on June 18.

The trial allotment results are not the final as it is released to make students familiar about the merit list and the colleges they can get admissions in. The first allotment results will available on 13th June.

The website is functioning slow, we suggest students to view the allotment result after some time.

CU First Allotment 2017, here’s how to check
Log on to the official website mentioned above
Go to the ‘UG CAP 2017’ link
You will be required to enter your roll number and CAPTCHA ID
The result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’
Check and save the result

CU, the largest varsity in the state of Kerala, was the second to be established in the state, in the year 1968. It is situated in Thenjipalam, Malappuram district.

The University offers nearly 65,997 seats in 114 different undergraduate programmes. There are 279 colleges under the Calicut University that offers as much as 33,266 seats will be filled through CAP allotment. Read | Top 25 universities in India: NIRF ranking 2017. Click here

