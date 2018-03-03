Calicut University 4th semester BA, BSW, Afsal results declared, check at universityofcalicut.info

All those students who had appeared for these exams can check their respective scores at the official website – universityofcalicut.info All those students who had appeared for these exams can check their respective scores at the official website – universityofcalicut.info

Calicut University 4th sem results: The results of semester fourth BA/BA AFSAL-UL-ULAMA/BSW/BVC (CUCBCSS) regular/supplementary/IMP examination have been released by the Calicut University. All those students who had appeared for these exams can check their respective scores at the official website – universityofcalicut.info. The exams were conducted in May 2017. The university has also released the result of second semester ‘Master of Business Economics’ (CUCSS) examination, conducted in June last year.

Calicut University 4th sem results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website – universityofcalicut.info

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination Results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and captcha code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results can also be viewed at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

The Calicut university results notification also said that only online applications of revaluation will be accepted. The candidates can submit applications for revaluation/scrutiny/photocopy of answer scripts till March 21. Also, the printout of the application should reach the deputy registrar on or before March 24 along with the original chalan receipt. Only online applications will be accepted.

The results of first semester Bachelor of Commerce (B Com), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BHA and BTHM (regular, supplementary and improvement) examinations were also released by the university few days back.

