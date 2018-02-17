Calicut University 1st sem degree results declared at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in, check now

Calicut University degree 1st sem results: The results of B Com, BBA, BHA and BTHM (regular, supplementary and improvement) examinations have been released. The results of B Com, BBA, BHA and BTHM (regular, supplementary and improvement) examinations have been released.

Calicut University degree 1st sem results: The results of first semester Bachelor of Commerce (B Com), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), BHA and BTHM (regular, supplementary and improvement) examinations have been released by the Calicut University. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. Results are also displayed at universityofcalicut.info. It should be noted that as there is too much of traffic on these websites, they might take some time to open. The exams were held in November 2016.

Calicut University degree 1st sem results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the above mentioned official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number and image code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B Sc) and Afsal Ul Ulama were also declared few days back. The exams were held in June 2017 and November 2016. Results were also published for MA Islamic studies and BTech third semester.

