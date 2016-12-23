Calcutta University union elections to take place in January 2017

The decision was taken on Thursday at a meeting with stake holders. (Calcutta University. File photo.) The decision was taken on Thursday at a meeting with stake holders. (Calcutta University. File photo.)

The college union elections of the University of Calcutta will take place in January, 2017, the varsity has announced. The decision was taken on Thursday at a meeting with stake holders. The election process will be completed by January 31.

According to a report in The Times of India, polls will take place on January 19 for all 20 colleges within the Howrah district. Colleges in Hooghly district, with seven colleges, and South 24-Paraganas district, with 30 colleges, will have elections on January 31. Kolkata, with the highest concentration at 65 colleges, will vote on January 27, 28, 30 and 31.

“The dates for voting for individual colleges will be declared in the coming week,” Debashis Biswas, inspector of colleges (IoC), said, adding that colleges where classes take place in different time shifts or batches will vote on more than one day. “Colleges will be divided into different zones after discussing with the local administration and police,” Biswas said.

The last college union elections were held in January 2015. Decisions regarding dates, nominations, etc., will rest with individual colleges as the varsity does not have a central policy regulating college union polls.

