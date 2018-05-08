Calcutta University to implement CBCS in all affiliated under-graduate colleges: Vice Chancellor

The system will enable a student to choose an elective paper from any discipline. (Source- Express Photo by Partha Paul) The system will enable a student to choose an elective paper from any discipline. (Source- Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Calcutta University Tuesday said it will implement the ‘choice-based credit system’ (CBCS) from the next academic session in affiliated under-graduate colleges. Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said the CBCS, which had earlier been only introduced in the Commerce stream, will now be rolled out in both the Arts and Science streams. The system enables a student to choose an elective paper from any discipline.

With the aim to bring uniformity in self-financed post-graduate courses run by affiliated colleges, the Calcutta University will prepare the curriculum, set questions and examine answer sheets of the PG students from the upcoming academic year, the VC said. “It will be the same practice as in UG colleges,” she told reporters here, adding, the degree will be awarded by the university.

In another decision, she said the varsity has decided to practice ‘No Detention’ policy for a student having obtained less than 40 per cent marks in Honours in the first semester, provided he/she made up in the remaining five semesters.

