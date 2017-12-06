Calcutta University gains joint funding with IISER Pune, Glasgow University

The funds have been sourced from Erasmus+ international credit mobility. The funds have been sourced from Erasmus+ international credit mobility.

The University of Calcutta, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune and the University of Glasgow have joined hands with a funding of Rs 1.4 crores in order to promote knowledge and research collaborations between the institutions.

The funds have been sourced from Erasmus+ international credit mobility. This will allow the bilateral exchange of staff and students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels for two years, while building on the strong links between the varsities, according to Anton Muscatelli, Glasgow University principal and vice-chancellor.

“The University of Glasgow understood the structure and value of our five-year degree programme and how it harmonised with their flagship M.Sci degrees. This new award affords a fantastic opportunity for IISER students to work with leading scientists in Glasgow and the IISER is really looking forward to welcoming the group of Glasgow working in our research labs,” Naresh Sharma, IISER Pune International Relations office head.

Graduate students from Glasgow and Pune have already been identified along with staff in the fields of physics, chemistry, education and biology to make visits between the two cities. They will be involved collaborative research projects for the next two years.

The funding scheme Erasmus+ provides monetary support in the fields of education, sports and training. It also promotes international credit mobility for students and staff between EU and non-EU countries.

