Calcutta University observes alarming dip in pass percentage, education minister calls meeting

In the wake of the alarming rate of dipping pass percentage, West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee has called a meeting of Calcutta University vice-chancellor and higher education department officials to address the same. A sharp dip has been observed in the pass percentage in the BA and BSc Part I (honours and general) exams 2017. The reason which attributed to this ‘below expectations’ result was some change in the rules.

“I have called a meeting very soon, where the CU VC, Controller of Examinations and Higher Education department

officials will also be present,” the minister said today. When asked if he was aware of the change in rules, Chatterjee said, “As minister, it is not necessary that they (university) will apprise me before effecting any change of

rule. But the Higher Education department is also not aware of the changes”.

Reporters were informed by a university official after publication of the results on Thursday that in BA Part I (Honours and general stream) 28,000 candidates among the total 64,000 candidates, had passed – which is 43 per cent. In BSc, out of total 15,000 candidates, an estimated 11,000 have passed – which is 70 per cent. In both BA and BSc Part I, of the 79,000 candidates a total of 39,000 passed, he had said.

