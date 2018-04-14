Calcutta University results for BCom 1st semester declared at wbresults.nic.in

CU BCom result: All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself (Express Photo by Partha Paul) All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

CU BCom result: The result of BCom first semester exams has been released by the University of Calcutta (CU) on its official website wbresults.nic.in. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself. The results of BCom part I (honours and major) examination were also released on January 17 that for BA, BSc part 1 exams were declared on January 25 by the university. The website also states that the published result cannot be treated as original mark sheets.

West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee had few months back called a meeting of Calcutta University vice-chancellor and higher education department officials to address the alarming rate of dipping pass percentage. A sharp dip was been observed in the pass percentage in the BA and BSc Part I (honours and general) exams 2017. The reason which attributed to this ‘below expectations’ result was some change in the rules.

CU BCom result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Result of BCom 1st semester (under CBCS) examination (honours and general), 2017’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, like every year, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings were released by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry today on April 3. The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore was ranked as the best overall institution and university in India and Calcutta University obtained rank 14th in the list of best universities. Jadavpur University, Kolkata got 6th position in the same.

