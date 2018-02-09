Calcutta University BA/BSc (part 1) exams 2017: Results released at wbresults.nic.in, steps to download

West Bengal BA/BSc results: The results of BA/B Sc part 1 exams have been released at wbresults.nic.in West Bengal BA/BSc results: The results of BA/B Sc part 1 exams have been released at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal BA/BSc results: The results of BA/B Sc part 1 exams (honours,general and major) have been released at the official website – . All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the webste itself. The result of B Com part-I (honours, general and major) examination, 2017 was declared on January 17.

West Bengal BA/BSc results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Result of BA/B Sc part 1 (honours,general and major) examination 2017’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, days after a record number of CU students failed to clear Part I BA and BSc examinations under new rules that came into force last year, university authorities decided to go back to the old examination rules “for this academic session”, and publish fresh results of students who have failed. Students had blamed the change in rules for the poor results. The results were announced on January 25. The pass percentage for BA Part I (honours and general) was 43 while for B Sc (both streams), it stood at 71.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd