Calcutta University BA, B.Sc Part 2 results 2017 declared on wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University results 2017: Calcutta University has published the results for the Bachelor of Arts, BA and Bachelor of Science, B.Sc. Part 2 general and major results at wbresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the results from the official website.

Calcutta University results 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “BA/ B Sc Part-II (Honours, General & Major) Examination, 2017”

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number.

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering your details.

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy to your computer. Step 6: Take a print for future reference.

Step 7: To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button

On Wednesday, the University of Calcutta, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune and the University of Glasgow have joined hands with a funding of Rs 1.4 crores in order to promote knowledge and research collaborations between the institutions.

Graduate students from Glasgow and Pune have already been identified along with staff in the fields of physics, chemistry, education and biology to make visits between the two cities. They will be involved collaborative research projects for the next two years.

