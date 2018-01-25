Calcutta University BA, B Sc Part 1 results 2017 declared on wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University. (Photo taken from official website) Calcutta University. (Photo taken from official website)

Calcutta University results 2017: Calcutta University has today declared the results for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (B Sc) Part 1 (honours, general and major) examinations at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the results from the official website — wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University results 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “BA/ B Sc Part-1I (Honours, General & Major) Examination, 2017”

Step 3: You will be directed to another page. Here, enter your roll number.

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering your details.

Step 5: Check your results and save a copy to your computer. Step 6: Take a print for future reference.

Step 7: To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button

Moreover, the Calcutta High Court today dismissed a PIL challenging the Calcutta University’s decision to confer D.Litt on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice J Bhattacharya and Justice A Banerjee dismissed the PIL and observed that no public interest was harmed because of the decision. Banerjee was conferred the D.Litt degree at the university’s convocation ceremony on January 11.

