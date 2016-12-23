Calcutta University BA, B.Sc, B.Com Part II results 2016: Results declared, check marks here

Calcutta University BA B.Sc, B.Com Part 2 results 2016: The results were declared today on the official website. Calcutta University BA B.Sc, B.Com Part 2 results 2016: The results were declared today on the official website.

The University of Calcutta has released the result of the Bachelors of Arts (B.A), Bachelors of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelors of Commers (B.Com), Part II, (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2016. Candidates can check the steps listed below to view their results. The result were declared today, December 23 at 1:00 pm on the official website.

The results of the Part I examination were released on December 8, 2016, at 3 pm on the official exam result portal of the West Bengal government.

Steps to check the Calcutta University BA B.Sc, B.Com Part 2 results 2016:

Log on to the official website, wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link “B.A/B.Sc./B.Com. Part-II (Honours, General & Major) Examination, 2016”

You will be taken to another page. Here, enter your roll number.

Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button after entering your details.

Check your results and save a copy to your computer. Take a print for future reference.

To refresh the page, click on the “Reset” button

In related news, the University of Calcutta has also announced the dates for college union elections after a high level meeting on Thursday. The polls are due to take place in the month of January next year. The last time union polls took place was 2015. The exact dates and schedule of the polling will be intimated some in the coming week.

