Calcutta University admission 2017: Last date to apply for UG courses extended to July 31

The last date for accepting applications for undergraduate courses at colleges affiliated with the University of Calcutta has been extended from July 22, 2017 to July 31, 2017. Students who are seeking admission at the university can apply for the same from the official website (caluniv.ac.in).

The announcement was made by Councils for Undergraduate Studies secretary Nishat Alam in a letter addressed to the principals of colleges affiliated with the university. The last date of admission to first year undergraduate courses has also been extended to August 7, 2017.

“If any seat remains vacant in any subject/department in your college, you are allowed to invite fresh online application for admission to 1st year class of three-year undergraduate degree courses of studies to fill up the vacant seats within permissible intake capacity from July 24 to July 31, 2017,” Alam said.

“We have decided to extend the date from July 22 to July 31 as we were getting lot of requests from guardians and students requesting to extend the date of admission,” state Education minister Partha Chatterjee said. The move comes after several students bodies appealed to the state education department for an extension of the admission dates beyond July 22.

