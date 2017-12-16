Cabinet approves National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, MCI to be replaced

Union Cabinet gives approval for National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 Union Cabinet gives approval for National Medical Commission Bill, 2017

National Medical Commission Bill, 2017: With an objective of ensuring transparency, the Union Cabinet today gave approval for the draft National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, which would replace the existing apex medical education regulator Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body.

The move is based on recommendations of the Ranjit Roychowdhury Committee and a Parliamentary standing committee — both concluded that a regulator elected by the fraternity it would monitor cannot be effective.

According to a senior government functionary, the draft bill provides for the constitution of four autonomous boards entrusted with conducting undergraduate and postgraduate education, assessment and accreditation of medical institutions and registration of practitioners under the National Medical Commission.

National Medical Commission Bill, 2017, here’s what the bill proposes

The commission will have government nominated chairman and members

A search committee under the Cabinet Secretary will select the board members

There will five elected and 12 ex-officio members in the commission

The draft bill also proposes a common entrance exam and licentiate exam which all medical graduates will have to clear to get practicing licences.

As per the provisions of the draft bill, no permission would be required to add new seats or to start postgraduate courses. The deterrence for non-compliance with maintenance of standards is in terms of monetary penalty. The official further added that the aim of the draft bill is to bring reforms in the medical education sector which has been under scrutiny for corruption and unethical practices.

