Cabinet approves IIM Bill 2017

The Cabinet has approved the IIM Bill that grants a statutory powers to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Managements and enable them to give degrees. At present India has 19 IIMs.

Among the major provisions of the draft Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017, is one which grants powers to the IIM Board of Governors to get an inquiry conducted by a person not below the rank of a High Court judge against a Director in case it is felt that an institute has not performed as per the provisions of the proposed Act.

Based on this inquiry, the Board may even remove the Director of the institute or order any other action which it feels is appropriate. The Director, however, may be removed only after the Board has given him an opportunity to be heard, sources said.

It is also understood that as per the proposed draft, the Boards of Governors of IIMs would evaluate the performance of the institutes after every few years.

The HRD Ministry had last year wanted to bring the Indian Institutes of Management Bill to the Parliament but it was felt that more discussions were needed.

