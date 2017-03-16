Cabinet approves 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, 650 posts to be created

The schools have been operational for over 50 years The schools have been operational for over 50 years

The Cabinet has on March 15 given a nod to setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country. These schools will provide education to around 50,000 students. As per an official statement, the schools will be set up under the civil/defence sector for classes 1 to 5. For these new Kendriya Vidyalayas, about which 650 regular posts will be created.

The total project cost based on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms for the proposed 50 new KVs is Rs 1,160 crore. There are at present 1,142 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas under the KVS including three abroad at Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran.

By providing a common syllabus and system of education, the KVs are intended to ensure that the children of government employees do not face education disadvantages while their parents are transferred from one location to another.

The schools have been operational for over 50 years. At least four-acre of land is required in a city and beyond that in other areas for setting up of a Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Other norms include concentration of 500 employees in defence or Central government and minimum potential enrollment of 200 children for classes I to IV.

“The school grows every year with addition of one more higher class and, when the school grows upto class 12 and becomes a full fledged school with two sections in each class, there shall be a requirement of about 4,000 regular posts of various categories including around 2,900 teaching posts and about 1,100 non-teaching posts,” it said.

