CA IPCC admit card released, download at icaiexam.icai.org

CA CPT 2018, exam dates
ICAI foundation course examination dates: May 10, 12, 14 and 16.
Intermediate (IPC) course examination dates: May 3, 5, 7 and 9 for group 1 and May 11, 12 and 15 for group 2.
Final course examination under existing scheme: May 2, 4, 6 and 8 for group 1 and May 10, 12, 14 and 16 for group 2.
Final examination under revised scheme:May 2,4,6 and 8 for group 1 and May 10, 12, 14 and 16 for group 2.
CA CPT 2018 admit cards, know how to download the admit card
Step 1: Go to the official website – icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CPT admit card link towards the left side of the page
Step 3: A pdf file will open.
Step 5: Read the instructions and click on the link displayed on the page
Step 6: Enter the registration number and other details
Step 6: Download and take a print out
Note: The admit cards carry important details on venue, exam date and timing. Keep it safe
