C N Rao at Jamia Hamdard Convocation: ‘To excel in science, we need hard work, funds for varsities’

Bharat Ratna Awardee scientist C N Rao on Sunday said India needed to work harder to make a mark for itself in global academic standards and educational institutions required more funding than they’re getting to achieve this feat.

Speaking at the 12th convocation of Jamia Hamdard University at the Siri Fort Auditorium, Rao said, “The world is facing huge challenges in science, especially in the field of energy. The way we are managing and planning energy are both outdated. We need to make hydrogen an energy source instead of oil so that there is no carbon dioxide and no pollution. But how do we make this?”

“These days, people have found that through artificial photosynthesis it is easy to produce Hydrogen. More important than this are the environmental problems associated with energy. The carbon dioxide produced in India today or any other part of the world is thousand times more than it was 20 years ago. Universities should venture into these challenging areas. In medicine too, very few antibiotics are being produced because everything that is produced becomes drug-resistant. We have to produce new drugs in the next few years to get rid of this drug resistance,” he said.

“In order to do all this, universities like Jamia Hamdard require much more support. Our funding is pathetic. Our funding needs to improve in a very big way if Indian universities have to figure in the top universities of the world. Our infrastructure is not good enough. Our research funding is very poor. But having said that, let me also say that money is not everything, the more important thing is people. Our people will have to work differently. If you don’t mind me saying so, we Indians don’t work hard,” he added.

Rao said, “India has to put much more human effort in science and technology.”

Giving advice to students he said, “Don’t give up. As long as you are determined, you have bright ideas, you have tenacity, dedication and doggedness, you will succeed.”