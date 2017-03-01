Business school alumni have great jobs, despite inexperience: Study

A whooping 95 per cent said that their education at the business schools had good to outstanding value. A whooping 95 per cent said that their education at the business schools had good to outstanding value.

A large number of people who have graduated from a business school are employed in fields that they had no prior experience in, a report noted. Two in five of the professionals surveyed were found to be working in an industry which they hadn’t even considered before joining a business school.

The 2017 Alumni Perspectives Survey conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) found that 88 per cent of those who are working in fields without prior experience were satisfied with their job and employer. The survey was conducted on 15,000 alumni from 1,100 graduate business graduate programmes around the world.

Read | ISB, IIM-A among top 100 world’s best MBA schools: FT ranking 2017

A whooping 95 per cent said that their education at the business schools had good to outstanding value. The respondents are receiving, on average, a package of $ 75,513 (US currency) for entry level positions and $440,122 for C-suite executives. About 81 per cent of the respondents are employed in companies in a different career path than they had previously imagined.

“Graduate business programmes expose students to a wide range of opportunities and provide alumni with access to a variety of career outcomes. Given the current pace of change in the economy and the workplace, candidates can be confident that a graduate management education can prepare them with the skills and flexibility they need to be in a better position to pivot and adapt their careers when opportunities present themselves,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC.

Also read | MBA India vs MBA abroad

The study said that MBA undergraduate alumni will find themselves working in fields of technology, non-profit and government, manufacturing, health care, energy and utilities, while business school post graduate alumni will mostly be found in finance, accounting and consulting industries. They would also be involved in sales, operations, logistics and general management. Those graduating from business schools without an MBA will most likely work in the fields of finance, accounting and human resources. Four in five graduates believe their business schools prepped them for leadership positions.

Of those who pursued entrepreneurship, one in eight of them sought venture capital and 72 per cent managed to receive the funding. It was also found that most alumni will likely recommend the course they pursued to friends and colleagues.

For more stories on MBA and business schools, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd