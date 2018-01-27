Budget 2018: Here’s what education sector expects

In the forthcoming budget there is an urgent need to increase public spending on education in real terms. In the forthcoming budget there is an urgent need to increase public spending on education in real terms.

Education budget 2018: In the previous year’s budget, the only big announcement in the education sector was of forming the national testing agency. The critics were not impressed. Based on the data from Finance Ministry’s website, Rs 79686 crore was allocated for the education sector. However, with eight state elections in 2018 and the general election in 2019, this year’s Union Budget seems to be crucial. Here are some expectations of the experts in the education sector.

Use allocations effectively

The success of RTE can be clearly seen in the steadily rising enrollments in standard 8 – according to DISE enrollment in standard 8 doubled from 11 million in 2004-05 to 22 million in 2014-15. However, as Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) has shown over the years many children completing elementary education still do not have foundational reading and arithmetic skills.

Having ensured “schooling for all” it is time to move to “learning for all”. Data on learning outcomes is available from ASER and NAS and available at the district level – the level at which education plans are made.

This evidence needs to inform policy and feedback into classrooms and pedagogy. For example, funds can be allocated specifically to a learning enhancement fund that districts can apply for. We don’t necessarily need more allocations rather we need to use the allocations we have more effectively by prioritising learning.

– Wilima Wadhwa, Director of ASER Centre

Increase public spending in education

In the forthcoming budget there is an urgent need to increase public spending on education in real terms. The Human Development Index of UNDP and the report on inclusiveness and growth released by the World Economic Forum (WEF) have shown that India’s social sector indicators have not performed well and consequently India lags in the WEF inclusiveness index among even the South Asian countries.

As education is one of the easiest way to promote social mobility and empowerment, the government must use this annual budget to address these concerns. Increased public spending in education can bridge some inequality of opportunity that seems to be creating a divide among Indians. This budget should adopt policies towards further improvement in access to quality education.

On the other hand, there are emerging challenges in the job market coming from rapid changes in technology and automation. India’s higher education institutes need to gear themselves up towards addressing these new challenges. Changes in technology and business are creating demand for reskilling of the workforce. Some initiatives from the government in the forthcoming budget towards this goal will be welcome.

Professor Parthapratim Pal, Economics professor, IIM Calcutta.

Technology can play a big role

The education sector is lagging behind in India in terms of reforms and innovation. Government should encourage entrepreneurship in this sector by way of recognition of efforts and tax SOPs. Technology can play a big role in taking quality education to masses. There be no GST or income tax on education-technology companies which are delivering education though online mode.

Anil Nagar, CEO, Adda 247 (online competitive exam tutorial compnay)

Rationalise taxes to make books affordable

The focus on uplifting the youths of the nation has been an important hallmark of the present government. In addition to skill development, focusing on strengthening the education sector through provisions to establish centres of excellence and a focus on teacher training and research and development are important focus areas to further strengthen the sector.

Introducing an updated and current edition of the National Education Policy would be a clear indication of the government’s commitment to the agenda of improving the education sector. The government must look at further improving access to education at all levels and rationalising taxes to make books, note books and educational material including those via e-learning education programs affordable for the masses.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, MBD group

