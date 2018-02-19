BTEUP Odd Semester exam 2017 results declared, check at bteup.ac.in and result.bteupexam.in

BTEUP results 2017: The exam was held at different polytechnic institutions in the country. BTEUP results 2017: The exam was held at different polytechnic institutions in the country.

BTEUP results 2017: Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has on February 17 announced the results for odd semester (1st, 3rd and 5th ) exams pm the official website. The exam was held in December 2017 and the candidates can check results online at result.bteupexam.in and bteup.ac.in. The exam was conducted at different polytechnic institutions in the country.

BTEUP 2017 results, here’s how to check December exam scores:

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, enter the roll number

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Check and save a copy for future reference

About Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh: BTEUP was established in 1958. It examines and approves the syllabus developed by IRDT, Kanpur and prescribes the same for its affiliated institutes. The Board offers courses in 52 disciplines and has been constituted under “U.P. Pravidhic Shiksha Adhiniyam – 1962”.

