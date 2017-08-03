BTEUP even semester exam results 2017 released at result.bteupexam.in

BTEUP even semester exam results 2017: The State Board Of Technical Education and Training was set up in 1958 and conducted its first exam for diploma level and draughtsman certificate courses in 1960. BTEUP even semester exam results 2017: The State Board Of Technical Education and Training was set up in 1958 and conducted its first exam for diploma level and draughtsman certificate courses in 1960.

Board Of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the results for the even semester exams, annual papers and multi point entry and credit system exams 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the above exams can check their results from the official website.

The even (2nd, 4th and 6th) semester exams were conducted in the months of May and June this year at various polytechnic institutions across the state. Those who clear the papers will be provided with detailed mark sheets.

The State Board Of Technical Education and Training was set up in 1958 and conducted its first exam for diploma level and draughtsman certificate courses in 1960. At present, the Board hosts examinations for about 38,000 students from 52 different disciplines from all four years of various courses at institutions affiliated with the Board.

Steps to download BTEUP even semester exam results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam results (result.bteupexam.in)

Step 2: Enter you enrollment number in the field provided.

Step 3: Click on “show result”.

Step 4: Download your result, save a copy and take a print out of the same for further reference.

