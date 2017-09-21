Bihar TET results 2017 declared at bsebonline.net and biharboard.ac.in

BTET took place after 5 years with over 25 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination. BTET took place after 5 years with over 25 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination.

BTET 2017: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results of the state Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar TET) 2017 at bsebonline.net and biharboard.ac.in. As per reports, the Bihar Board received 37,615 applications for paper 1 and 1,81,236 applications for paper 2. The Board had conducted the online exam on Sunday, July 23. Candidates can check their result by following the steps written below:

BTET 2017, steps to download answers

Step 1: Log on the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on BTET link flashing on the hopmeage

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 5: Click on submit and your result will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

As per reports, the BTET took place after 5 years with over 25 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination. Only B Ed pass candidates were allowed to register for the test. There are two papers in the BTET. A candidate can appear for both, however, the maximum age is 35-38 candidates. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

For Paper 1: Classes I to V. The age shouldn’t be less than 18 years

For Paper 2: Classes VI to VIII. The age should not be less than 21 years

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd