BTech admission in Chandigarh colleges: More than 600 turn up on Day II

Students during document verification for admission at Panjab University on Wednesday. Sahil Walia Students during document verification for admission at Panjab University on Wednesday. Sahil Walia

The Joint Admission Committee-2017 started document verification of applicants for Bachelor of Engineering & Technology programmes in Chandigarh colleges at Panjab University Law Auditorium on Wednesday. On the first day, the documents of the candidates who have applied against reserved category seats were scrutinised by the committee.

Nearly 400 students from rural area, border area, economically weaker section, terrorist/riot victims category got their documents verified. Professor J K Goswamy said 171 candidates from rural area and 207 candidates from economically weaker section category reported on the first day. Other reserved category documents will be verified during the next two days before the first round of seat allotment on 12 July 2017.

Professor Renu Vig said more than 8,000 candidates are competing for admission in six engineering institutes from Panjab University and Chandigarh based on their JEE Mains score. More than 600 got their documents verified for defence (400), single girl child (151) and freedom fighter (11) was carried out today. On 6 July, backward class, kashmiri migrants, kargil martyrs and persons with disability will report for the verification at Panjab University Law Auditorium.

