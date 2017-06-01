BSTC results 2017: University Of Kota to announce results at uok.ac.in, bstc2017.org and bstc2017.com

BSTC result 2017: Check results on the official website BSTC result 2017: Check results on the official website

BSTC results 2017: The University of Kota will soon publish the results of BSTC entrance examination. The exam was held on April 30 and the result is likely to release tomorrow. The application process for BSTC General and Sanskrit exams was held from February 14 to March 28. The links to download the admit cards and to reprint the application form are still active.

Nearly 5 lakh candidates have applied for the BSTC 2017 exam which was held on over 1000 centres. The overall attendance was recorded around 90 per cent in the exam. As per reports, from Barmer district, about 18,533 candidates were registered, while 16,731 have given the entrance exam .

BSTC General/Sanskrit results 2017, steps to download result:

– Go to the official website for university of Kota (uok.ac.in).

– Click on the “Examination” tab and follow the link to the BSTC page.

– Click on the notification for the answer key.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the answer key and take a print out. Cross check your answers to calculate your score.

Exam pattern: BSTC consisted of four sections. A total of 200 multiple choice questions were asked with each question carried three marks. The merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in the entrance exam.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd