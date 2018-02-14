BSTC 2018 notification: Application process begins at bstcggtu2018.com

BSTC 2018: The last date to submit online form is March 10 BSTC 2018: The last date to submit online form is March 10

BSTC 2018: Guru Govind Tribal University (GGTU) has released the application form for Rajasthan BSTC 2018 exam on February 12. Interested candidates can start applying by visiting the official website – bstcggtu2018.com and get registered. The exam is held for candidates seeking admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

The last date to submit online form is March 10 and the exam will be held on May 6 for admission to D.El.Ed. course under BSTC (General) and BSTC (Sanskrit).

Eligibility: The general category candidates should possess a minimum 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examination, while the reserved category has to secure 45 per cent.

Age limit: The aspirant’s age should not be above 28 years as on July 1, 2018. There is age relaxation for certain sections, check notification.

Exam fees: The candidates will have to pay Rs 400 application fee for one course. In case, an aspirant wants to apply for two courses, they need to pay Rs 450.

Exam pattern: A total of 200 objective type questions will be asked in Rajasthan BSTC 2018 exam. The results will be announced in June and the counselling will be conducted in July/ August.

