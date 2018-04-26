BSTC 2018 admit card available at bstcggtu2018.com

BSTC 2018 admit card: The students can download the admit card from the official website, bstcggtu2018.com BSTC 2018 admit card: The students can download the admit card from the official website, bstcggtu2018.com

BSTC 2018 admit card: Guru Govind Tribal University (GGTU) on Thursday released the admit card for Rajasthan BSTC 2018 exam at bstcggtu2018.com. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website. The exam is held for candidates seeking admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan.

BSTC 2018 admit card: Steps to download

-Go to the official website for university of Kota (uok.ac.in) or visit bstc2018.org.

–Click on ‘2018 admit card’, application number or challan number

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the admit card, and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility

The general category candidates should possess a minimum 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examination, while the reserved category has to secure 45 per cent.

Age limit

The aspirant’s age should not be above 28 years as on July 1, 2018. There is age relaxation for certain sections, check notification.

Exam fees

The candidates will have to pay Rs 400 application fee for one course. In case, an aspirant wants to apply for two courses, they need to pay Rs 450.

Exam pattern

BSTC consisted of four sections. A total of 200 multiple choice questions were asked with each question carried three marks. The merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in the entrance exam

Nearly 5 lakh candidates have applied for the BSTC 2017 exam which was held on over 1000 centres. The overall attendance was recorded around 90 per cent in the exam. As per reports, from Barmer district, about 18,533 candidates were registered, while 16,731 have given the entrance exam .

