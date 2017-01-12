BSSC puts picture of topless actress in Inter Level candidate’s admit card

This has raised questions on the functioning of the BSSC and the education system in the state which is already infamous for its cheating cases. (source: Thinkstock) This has raised questions on the functioning of the BSSC and the education system in the state which is already infamous for its cheating cases. (source: Thinkstock)

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) issued an admit card to a candidate with a picture of a topless actress. The admit card was issued for the First Inter Level Combined Competitive (P.T.) exam, 2014, for the General Knowledge paper to a girl living in Nalanda.

According to the report by a Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar, the incident has lead to the pictures of the admit card going viral on the internet, causing the candidate a lot of embarrassment. The girl, to whom the admit card was issued on January 8, 2017, is from the OBC cartegory and even shares first name as the actress in the image.

This has raised questions on the functioning of the BSSC and the education system in the state which is already infamous for its cheating cases. Last year, the Bihar Board scam was exposed when arts topper Ruby Rai, pronounced “political science” as “prodigal science” — a subject that deals with cooking.

After an inquiry, several high ranking officials were arrested.

For more stories on BSSC, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd