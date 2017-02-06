BSSC paper leak: CS, DGP to probe allegation, says Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Source: File) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Source: File)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said the Chief Secretary and DGP will probe the alleged paper leak in the clerk recruitment exam conducted by the Bihar State Staff Selection Commission (BSSC). “I have asked Chief Secretary (Anjani Kumar Singh) and DGP (PK Thakur) to probe into reports of alleged leak of question paper in the BSSC exam,” Kumar said.

The CM, flanked by state Education minister Ashok Choudhary, said he has read newspaper reports about the allegation of leak of question paper yesterday. TV channels said the cheating was done through WhatsApp.

“But, the government is not going by any of the versions and has asked CS and DGP to inquire into it,” Kumar said taking questions from media after conclusion of a ‘Lok Samvad”‘ (public interaction) programme.

Media reports had alleged that 28 people reportedly helped BSSC examinees from a house in Nawada district on Sunday through sophisticated electronic devices.

The Patna police had arrested five persons during Sunday’s exam for using unfair means. BSSC officials, however, denied the leak. BSSC conducts the examination for recruitment of clerks. The first phase of examination was held yesterday for the same.

