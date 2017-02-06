BSSC paper leak: Bihar Education Minister denies reports

The leaked question paper and answers soon went viral on Whatsapp as the exam began. (Thinkstock photo) The leaked question paper and answers soon went viral on Whatsapp as the exam began. (Thinkstock photo)

Yet another incident of a cheating scam has surfaced from Bihar, where the question paper for the second phase of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has allegedly been leaked. However, the Education Minister of Bihar Ashok Chaudhary has denied the news and said that it is an attempt to tarnish the Bihar Government’s image.

He further said that he cannot confirm the news as it’s not under his department, but if there is any truth in the news, the government will take action. “Anyone who tries to spoil Bihar’s image will have to face severe consequences,” he added.

Twenty-seven people have been arrested for allegedly helping candidates cheat through electronic devices in the BSSC examination in Nawada district on Sunday. The police team got a tip off and raided a house located on Warsaliganj Bypass road from where it arrested 27 people along with electronic devices meant for allegedly helping the examinees in writing papers for BSSC inter-level (second phase) examination being held at various centres across the state.

The BSSC conducts the exam for appointment of clerks in the state government. The first phase exam was held last Sunday. According to reports, the questions were leaked on an online chatting platform Whatsapp, as soon as the exams began at 11 am on Sunday.

Rumours of the question paper being sold for Rs 1000 had been doing the rounds since Sunday morning. The leaked question paper and answers soon went viral on Whatsapp as the exam began.

Bihar, in the past, has been under the scanner as several cheating scams have emerged, with the recent toppers scandal where a Class 12 arts ‘topper’ from the state thought ‘prodigal’ science was about cooking and her classmate, a science topper, couldn’t explain the connection between H2O and water.

