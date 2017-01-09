BSSC Inter Level prelim exam 2014: Download the admit card now

BSSC admit card: The selection will be based on merit list. BSSC admit card: The selection will be based on merit list.

BSSC admit card: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Inter Level combined preliminary examination-2014 on the official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on four phases — January 29, February 5, 19 and 26, 2017.

The candidates can download the admit cards from bssc.bih.nic.in and interadmitcard.bsscpatna.com. The call letters will not be sent through postal services.

The selection will be based on merit list.

Download BSSC Inter level admit card 2014

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card’

Click on the link BSSC Inter Level Exam admit card 2016 .

Enter your registration number and date of birth and presss show

The admit card will be dispalyed

Download and take a print out.

