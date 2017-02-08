BSSC cancels February 12 exam amid paper leak row

The police team got a tip off and raided a house from where it arrested 27 people. (Thinkstock photo) The police team got a tip off and raided a house from where it arrested 27 people. (Thinkstock photo)

Amid the Bihar State Staff Selection Commission’s (BSSC) alleged paper leak row, the Commission has cancelled the scheduled exam for Sunday (February 12). A police team on Wednesday, took into custody BSSC Secretary Parmeshwar Ram in connection with the alleged paper leak in the clerks recruitment exam

Twenty-seven people have already been arrested for allegedly helping candidates cheat through electronic devices in the BSSC examination in Nawada district on Sunday.

The police team got a tip off and raided a house located on Warsaliganj Bypass road from where it arrested 27 people along with electronic devices meant for allegedly helping the examinees in writing papers for BSSC inter-level (second phase) examination being held at various centres across the state.

Law began to catch up with those involved in the alleged paper leak of BSSC-conducted examination on February 5 after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took serious note of the report and ordered Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and DGP P K Thakur to inquire into the case.

The BSSC conducts the exam for appointment of clerks in the state government. The first phase exam was held last Sunday. According to reports, the questions were leaked on an online chatting platform Whatsapp, as soon as the exams began at 11 am on Sunday.

