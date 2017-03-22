Telangana SSC exams 2017: English paper viral on Whatsapp, paper leak rumours dispelled

Telangana SSC exams 2017: The Khammam district police are looking into the matter while education department officials have dismissed the reports of a leak as rumours. (picture for representation purpose only) Telangana SSC exams 2017: The Khammam district police are looking into the matter while education department officials have dismissed the reports of a leak as rumours. (picture for representation purpose only)

Pictures of the Telangana Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) English paper 1 went viral on Whatsapp on Tuesday just twenty minutes before the exam was about to end in Telangana’s Khammam district. Student unions across the state demanded an inquiry fearing that this was a paper leak.

Authorities have ruled out the theory that the question paper was leaked and are probing into the matter, reports say. The images of the paper’s “section A and section C” were found on Whatsapp at 11.36 am on the exam day.

Reports say that the Khammam district police are looking into the matter while education department officials have dismissed the reports of a leak as rumours. They found that the circulating images match the SSC question paper. The viral image comes to light despite the tight security arrangements for the SSC paper.

According to the Collector, DS Lokesh Kumar, the message did not originate in Khammam and asked students not to believe in rumours. He added that this was not a paper leak but an exam malpractice. The case has been registered at three police stations in district under Section 8 of the State Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair means) Act, 1997.

