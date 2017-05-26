BSER class 12 senior secondary exams 2017: Results for arts stream to be announced tomorrow

BSER class 12 senior secondary results 2017: This year’s pass percentage for science is 90.36 per cent while for commerce is 90.88 per cent. BSER class 12 senior secondary results 2017: This year’s pass percentage for science is 90.36 per cent while for commerce is 90.88 per cent.

BSER class 12 senior secondary results 2017: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the results of the Class 12 Senior Secondary board exams tomorrow for the arts stream. Students from the arts stream who have appeared for the state board exams can check their results tomorrow at 1.15 pm.

The Board had, on May 15, declared the results for both the science and the commerce streams of the class 12 board exams in the state. Over 2,34.523 lakh candidates had registered for the examination in all streams.

This year’s pass percentage for science is 90.36 per cent while for commerce is 90.88 per cent. Students can check their results at the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or examresults.nic.in by following the steps written below:

Steps to download RBSE Class 12th results 2017:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage click on the RBSE 12th results 2017

A new page will open

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your score card will be displayed

Check and take a print out

For more stories on Rajasthan results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd