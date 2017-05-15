BSER class 10 exams 2017: Results to be declared on June 19, check here

BSER class 10 results 2017: The BSER class 10 board exams were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017. BSER class 10 results 2017: The BSER class 10 board exams were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017.

BSER class 10 results 2017: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is likely to announce the results for the class 10 exams on June 19, 2017. Student who have appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website and keep a tab on this page to be notified when the results are declared.

The BSER class 10 board exams were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017 and about 10.99 lakh students appeared for the exams.

The board has recently declared the results for the class 12 commerce and science streams for which about 49,000 and 2.35 lakh students appeared respectively. The class 12 pass percentage for science stood at 90.36 per cent while for commerce is 90.88 per cent.

Last year, the results were declared on June 19 and the pass percentage stood at 92.73 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 90.52 per cent and that for girls was 91.92 per cent.

Steps to download BSER class 10 results 2017:

– Go to the official website for BSER (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in).

– Click on the link for “Results 2017 exams”.

– Select the class 10 results.

– Enter your roll number and hit “submit”.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

