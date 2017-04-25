BSE Odisha HSC exams 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha HSC results 2017: Over six lakh candidates appeared for the exams. BSE Odisha HSC results 2017: Over six lakh candidates appeared for the exams.

BSE Odisha HSC exams 2017: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Madhyama exam 2017 on Wednesday at 11:30 am. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results for the class 10 exam results can download them from the board’s official website tomorrow.

The Odisha HSC examinations began on February 28 this year and over six lakh candidates appeared for the same. The board has taken a number of measures this year, including the printing of the candidates’ names on the OMR sheets and the formation of a three-tier squad, to prevent malpractice.

A total 3,80,707 students of 1,504 colleges in science, arts, commerce and vocational education streams appeared for the exams which ended on March 28.

Steps to check the results for BSE Odisha HSC 2017:

– Go to the official website for BSE Odisha (bseodisha.nic.in).

– Click on the notification for the HSC results.

– Fill in the required details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

