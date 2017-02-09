Odisha OSSTET 2016 results declared, know how to check TET results

OSSTET 2016 results: The candidates can check the results on the official website – bseodisha.nic.in OSSTET 2016 results: The candidates can check the results on the official website – bseodisha.nic.in

OSSTET results 2016: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the results of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) recruitment examination 2016.

In September this year, the Odisha government had announced a recruitment drive to shortlist eligible teachers owing to the large number of vacancies in the schools across the state. The number of vacancies was almost 7,000, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra had said.

The candidates can check the results on the official website – bseodisha.ac.in by following the steps listed below.

Steps to check Odisha OSSTET results 2016:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on OSSTET results 2016

You’ll be directed to a new page

Enter your roll number and check your results

The admit card was released on December 12.

