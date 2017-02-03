Odisha Open School Certificate exam 2016: results declared, check here

Odisha Open School Certificate exam 2016: Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now download them. Odisha Open School Certificate exam 2016: Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now download them.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the results for the second Open School Certificate examination, 2016. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can now download them from the official BSE website. To see how to download the results, follow the steps given below.

Steps to download the results:

– Go to the official Board of Secondary Education website of Odisha. (bseodisha.ac.in)

– Click on the ticker at the top of the page, just below the main menu, that reads “Result of state Open School Certificate Examination-2016 (2nd)”. This will take you to a different window.

– In the new window, you must enter either your roll number or you full name in the fields provided.

– Once you have filled the fields click on the button “Find Results” beside your name or roll number.

– Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

