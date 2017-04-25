Haryana D.Ed semester (1st to 4th) regular, reappear exam results 2017 declared

BSEH: The Board of Secondary Education Of Haryana, Bhiwani will declare the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.Ed) 2017 — 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th semester examination results on April 25, that is, today. The exam was held in January this year. The students can check the results by following the steps written below:
Steps to download BSEH D.Ed results 2017
Visit the official website
On the homepage, click on the link ‘D.Ed Results 2017′
Click on the applicable exam link you have appeared
The result page will be displayed on the screen
The students who wish to re-appear (for 2013 and 2014) have to fill the forms offline for which the exam fees is Rs 600. The fees has to be send by May 9. The Board will also declare the results of D.Ed 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th semester reappear exam.
For more news on education, click here
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App nowFirst Published on: April 25, 2017 12:55 pm