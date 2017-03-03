BSEH: Over 7.5 lakh students to appear in Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exam 2017

BSEH: In this year’s Class 12 exam, 2,50,447 candidates have registered with 92655 girl students and 119626 are boys. BSEH: In this year’s Class 12 exam, 2,50,447 candidates have registered with 92655 girl students and 119626 are boys.

About 7,51,766 students will appear for Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Senior Secondary/ Secondary examination scheduled to begin on March 7. From Class 10 as many as 388205 students will appear out of which 143676 are girl students while 175166 are boys. In this year’s Class 12 exam, 2,50,447 candidates have registered with 92655 girl students and 119626 are boys.

Among the Open School candidates, 55654 students from Class 10 while 57460 candidates from Class 12 have registered for the board exam to be held in 1618 exam centres. As per BSEH secretary Anil Nagar said to ensure fair examination, the Board has deputed 22652 supervisors and 327 flying squads. Also in place of 32 students capacity exam room, only 24 will be allowed to sit.

From this year, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has made Aadhar card compulsory while applying for the 2017 examination.

Last year, Class 12 exams begun from October 3 with English (Core/ Elective) paper and ended on October 21 with psychology/ philosophy/ entrepreneurship course.

Almost 2.5 lakh students had appeared for HBSE Class 12 examinations of 2016. The pass percentage of the 2016 exams was 53.96 per cent while for the 2016 exams, it was 62.40 per cent. The exam was held in 1,482 centres in the state. The pass percentage this year was 70.77 per cent among girls and 55.79 per cent among boys.

