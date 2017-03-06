BSEH class 10, 12 exams 2017 begin tomorrow, 7.5 lakh students to appear

BSEH class 10, 12 exams 2017: There will be 3,88,205 students appearing for the class 10 papers of whom 1,43,676 are girls and 1,75,166 are boys. BSEH class 10, 12 exams 2017: There will be 3,88,205 students appearing for the class 10 papers of whom 1,43,676 are girls and 1,75,166 are boys.

The secondary and senior secondary examinations in Haryana will begin tomorrow with students appearing for the English paper. This year, more than 7.5 lakh students have registered for the class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state.

The papers for secondary (class 10) students will begin at 10.30 am and will end by 1.30 pm. The senior secondary students will then give their English ( Core/Elective) papers from 2.30 pm till 5.30 pm. The exams for class 10 will end on March 25 and those for class 12 will carry on till April 8, 2017.

There will be 3,88,205 students appearing for the class 10 papers of whom 1,43,676 are girls and 1,75,166 are boys. They outnumber the 2,50,447 students of class 12 of whom there are 92,655 girls and 1,19,626 boys. There are also 1,13,114 students from the Open School of whom 55,654 students are appearing for the class 10 exam and 57,460 are appearing for the class 12 exams.

This year, the students applied for the exams using their Aadhar card. This was made mandatory by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH). To make certain of a fair examination, the board had also deputed 22652 supervisors and 327 flying squads. It has also made certain that only 24 students will be seated in each exam room even if the room has the space for more students.

