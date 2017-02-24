HBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2017: Download admit cards now

HBSE class 10, 12 exam 2017: Last year almost 2.5 lakh students had appeared for Haryana board Class 12 examinations. HBSE class 10, 12 exam 2017: Last year almost 2.5 lakh students had appeared for Haryana board Class 12 examinations.

HBSE admit card 2017: The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has released the admit cards for candidates who will appear in the Haryana Board Secondary/ Senior Secondary exams. The class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted by the Board beginning March 7, 2017. Students can download the admit cards from the official BSEH website.

The board was established in 1969 to guide the government in educational matters and conduct the matric, higher secondary and other examinations in Haryana. The BSEH has made Aadhar cards compulsory in order to apply for the 2017 examinations.

Last year almost 2.5 lakh students had appeared for HBSE Class 12 examinations. The exams were conducted in 1,482 centres across the state. Girls passed with an average percentage of 70.77 while boys scored 55.79 per cent. The class 12 exams began, last year, on October 3 and the class 10 exams commenced a day later on October 4, 2016. They carried on till October 21, 2016.

The admit cards for class 10 and 12 students are available for download on the official website, with links for school-wise and candidate-wise download procedures.

Steps to download admit card:

– Go the the official Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) website (bseh.org.in).

– Click on the notification that reads “Admit Card Sr.Secondary/Secondary (Academic) March 2017”.

– Click on the link to go for a school-wise or a candidate-wise download.

– For a school-wise download, fill in the username, password and captcha code and click on Login.

– For a candidate-wise download, select either the “Academic Application” or the “Re-appear application”. Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “Search”.

– Download a copy of your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

