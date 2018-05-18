HBSE 12th result 2018: How much is needed to pass exam?

HBSE 12th result 2018: The supplementary exams are held in July. (Representational image) HBSE 12th result 2018: The supplementary exams are held in July. (Representational image)

BSEH 12th result 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the results of Class 12 on May 18. The candidates can check their marks at bseh.org.in, once released. In order to get the certificate of qualification, a candidate must qualify all the five subjects of the external examination in each semester separately. To pass the exam, one has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate of the external examination and separately in the practicals that are being conducted by the school.

Candidates will have to give the compartment examination for those papers in which they did not qualify. They will be given a total of two chances in the next two subsequent examinations after the second semester.

The dates of supplementary exams have also been released. The registration for the same will be conducted online only. A candidate will have to pay Rs 700 per subject.

Payment of supply registration fee without delay: May 25 to June 13

Late registration fee payement with Rs 300: June 14 to June 18

Late registration fee payement with Rs 100: June 19 to June 23

Late registration fee payement with Rs 1000: June 24 to June 30

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) usually conducts the Classes 10 and 12 compartment/ improvement examination in July. The Haryana Board conducted the examination last year on July 27 and the results for the same were declared on August 16. As compared to 57.58 percent boys, 73.44 percent girls cleared the exam. A total of 2,50,447 candidates had registered with 92,655 girl students and 1,19,626 boys.

