HBSE 10th result 2018 to be declared on May 21 at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th result 2018: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani will publish the result of Class 10 on Monday, that is, May 21, as per a board official. The result of Class 12 is expected to release on May 18. Once released, the students can go to the official website – bseh.org.in. In case, the candidates are unable to open it, they can check result again at indiaresults.com. HBSE Class 10 exams had started on March 8 and concluded on March 30. A total of 3,83,499 students registered for the exam.

This year, the Haryana Board, Bhiwani registered 4,976 unfair means cases during both Class 12 and Class 10 exams this year. The cases of cheating this year were reportedly less than the previous year. Last year, the Class 10 exams were conducted in the state from March 7 and more than 3 lakh students appeared for the same. There were 1,43,676 girls and 1,75,166 who gave the exams at 1618 centres across the state. There were also 55,654 students who appeared for the open school exams of class 10.

There was a goof up last year when the Board of School Education, Haryana was forced to withdraw its Class 10 result hours after announcing it. The result was withdrawn after the Board realised a mistake in the compilation of marks. It led to the wrong merit list announcement and the revised result was announced at 7 pm later.

