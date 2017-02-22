BSEH: Haryana Board to release Class 10, 12 exam 2017 admit card on February 24

BSEH admit card 2017: The students can download the admit cards/ hall tickets from the official website – bseh.org.in. BSEH admit card 2017: The students can download the admit cards/ hall tickets from the official website – bseh.org.in.

BSEH admit card 2017: Board of School Education, Haryana will activate the admit cards for Haryana Board Secondary/ Senior Secondary and re-appear exams on February 24, that is, Friday. The Board will conduct Class 10 and 12 examinations from March 7, 2017. The students can download the admit cards/ hall tickets from the official website – bseh.org.in.

Steps to download BSEH admit card 2017

Log in to the official website

On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Click on Haryana State Open School admit card

Click on it

A new page will open

Enter your roll number

The admit card will be displayed

Download and take a print out

From this year, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has made Aadhar card compulsory while applying for the 2017 examination.

Last year, Class 12 exams begun from October 3 with English (Core/ Elective) paper and ended on October 21 with psychology/ philosophy/ entrepreneurship course.

Class 10 exams were held from October 4.

Almost 2.5 lakh students had appeared for HBSE Class 12 examinations of 2016. The pass percentage of the 2016 exams was 53.96 per cent while for the 2016 exams, it was 62.40 per cent. The exam was held in 1,482 centres in the state. The pass percentage this year was 70.77 per cent among girls and 55.79 per cent among boys.

HBSE was established in 1969, the board guides the government in different educational matter and also conducts the matric, higher secondary level and other examinations in the state of Haryana.

