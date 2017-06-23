With grace marks, 50.12 per cent students clear Bihar Class X exam

The board provided up to eight grace marks to students because of “strict” evaluation. The board provided up to eight grace marks to students because of “strict” evaluation.

About 50.12 per cent students have passed the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class X examination this year — a marginal improvement since last year. Officials said that 47.15 per cent students had cleared the examination in 2016.

The board provided up to eight grace marks to students because of “strict” evaluation. The marks were awarded after just 35.25 per cent Class XII students cleared their exams.

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor, who announced the result, said Prem Kumar of a Lakhisarai government school is the state topper with 93 per cent marks (465/500). The second and third toppers are Bhavya Kumari from Sumultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui (92.8 per cent), and Harshita Kumari (92.4 per cent). Kishor said: “We have physically verified all 10 state toppers and have had their papers rechecked by our team of experts.’’

The board had faced criticism for not following the process for the Class XII toppers. The Class XII arts topper, Ganesh Kumar, 41, had faked his age. He was arrested and his result was cancelled.

Kishor said that he cannot give information on the number of students who had been given grace marks. “As there had been very strict examination this year and new technique such as bar-coding was introduced to maintain secrecy of students during evaluation, we decided to use the board’s regulation to provide grace marks to borderline students after an amendment.’’

Simultala Awasiya School, Jamui, a project school of the state government, continued its dominance among the 10 toppers, with five of its students on the list. The topmost position went to a student of Govind High School, Mane, Lakhisarai. The board had delayed the Class X result by a fortnight to ensure verification of all toppers.

