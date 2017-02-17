In Bihar Board exams, 360 students expelled for cheating

Police check students at the entrance of the examination hall for Class 12 (intermediate) examinations of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in Patna on Tuesday. PTI photo Police check students at the entrance of the examination hall for Class 12 (intermediate) examinations of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in Patna on Tuesday. PTI photo

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has expelled a total of 360 examinees for using unfair means in the Intermediate examination held on February 16. Interestingly many of the were girls. As per a statement by the BSEB, five persons in Jehanabad, Nalanda, Gaya and Darbhanga districts were arrested for allegedly impersonating as candidates

Maximum examinees were caught from Nawada district which is about 59 out of which 32 were girls. Followed by Gaya and Patna that accounted for 35 and 19 respectively.

The Board conducted the Physics examination on Thursday and has ordered cancellation of first sitting of test at the said centre in Nawada, the statement added.

Superintendent of the centre, Assistant Superintendent have been put under suspension and removed from exam duty. Along with them 17 invigilators of the Nawada centre have also been suspended and removed from exam duty.

On the day one of the exam, there were rumours of paper leak which was later denied by the Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore. A total of 240 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination.

To avoid any embarrassment that Bihar Board faced last year due to ‘toppper scam’, Anand Kishore is trying to ensure cheating-free examination this time by spending the day making surprise visits to several centres where he himself frisked examinees.

About 12,61,793 students are appearing in the state plus two examination out of which 7,04,868 are boys and 5,56,925 girls. The state plus two examination are being held at 1274 centres across Bihar and would end on February 25.

