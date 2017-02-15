BSEB Class 12 exam 2017: paper leak reports ‘fake’, says chairman

BSEB: A student showing the alleged leaked biology question paper on his mobile phone during Class 12 Bihar School Examination Board in Patna on Tuesday. PTI Photo BSEB: A student showing the alleged leaked biology question paper on his mobile phone during Class 12 Bihar School Examination Board in Patna on Tuesday. PTI Photo

The plus two examination in Bihar began today amid reports of leak of question paper on social media which was dismissed by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) as “false and fake”. The first sitting of the examination was marred by reports on social media about leak of Biology paper which was splashed by private TV channels. But, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore dismissed the paper leak as “false and fake”.

“The report of paper leak which went viral on social media in course of probe was found to be false and fake,” BSEB Chairman told reporters.

About 12,61,793 students are appearing in the state plus two examination out of which 7,04,868 are boys and 5,56,925 girls. The state plus two examination are being held at 1274 centres across Bihar and would end on February 25.

A large number of examinees were nabbed using unfair means and many others for impersonation. A total of 240 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination, the BSEB sources said.

Cracking whip of errant officials, the BSEB Chairman ordered suspension of two centre superintendents at Darbhanga and Gopalganj on charge of dereliction of duty. Three invigilators have also been suspended, the BSEB PRO said.

A toppers scam had broken out in 2016 when during a media interview Arts topper Ruby Roy described her subject as “Prodikal science” in place of political science and which she had said was related to cooking.

Subsequent investigation had revealed that the rot was deep as a result of which a comprehensive probe ordered by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the degree of Ruby Roy and those of Science topper Rahul Kumar and some others were annulled.

The then Chairman of the BSEB Lalkeshwar Singh, his former JD(U) MLA wife Usha Sinha and kingpin of the exam racket Bachha Rai were arrested.

Giving details, the BSEB PRO said out 240 examinees held using unfair means and impersonating for others, maximum 30 were from Gaya. A total of five examinees were held from different centres of Patna, he said.

In Madhepura, nine persons who had gathered outside examination centres with an intent to supply chits to their candidates notwithstanding prohibitory order under section 144 of CRPC in force, were arrested, he added.

It was a busy day for senior IAS officer Anand Kishore who is now heading BSEB. Kishore made unannounced visit at several exam centres including Gardanibagh girls school, B N Collegiate among others in the state capital and himself frisked some examinees.

Secretary, Education department Jitendra Shrivastava accompanied Kishore in surprise inspection. BSEB has taken several strict measures. Bar coding of answer sheets has been introduced this time besides formation of a WhatsApp group for dealing with complaints of cheating at any centre.

One invigilator for every 25 examinees have been appointed and endowed with the task to frisk each and every candidate to ensure no cheating during the examination.

